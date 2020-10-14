TikTok & ByteDance Report

Today we are releasing a new report “Understanding TikTok & ByteDance.” A deep dive taking you behind the scenes at TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance.
Direct download links for the whitepaper PDF [47 slides, 6 MB]
(China) Weiyun
(International) Dropbox
Alternative access: Slideshare
Over 47 slides we cover all you need to know about the company behind TikTok and it’s rapid rise to fame.
- Online of the company’s unique structure
- Bios of the company’s top executives
- An extensive list of ByteDance’s products
- Company history, office locations, investors
- TikTok’s dual flywheels and recommendation engine
ByteDance is not divided into divisions by business lines. There are only three core functional departments: user growth, technology and commercialization.
User growth is responsible for user acquisition and retention. The technology department handles product development while the commercialization department is focused exclusively on monetization.
There are many, many, ByteDance apps. The majority of which are built for the vast China market.
Today ByteDance is a sprawling corporate leviathan. Much like other large internet conglomerates, it has expanded into a myriad of online services consisting of gaming, education, enterprise productivity, payments, and much more. This is made possible by three flagship businesses: Toutiao, Douyin, and TikTok.
Got this far and haven't downloaded the report? What are you doing?
